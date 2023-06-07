HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after a drive-by shooting injured a bicyclist in High Point.

According to the High Point Police Department, on the afternoon of May 24, officers got a call about an assault on Grayson Street. When they responded, they found several shell casings and were told that someone had shot a man riding a bike in the area.

The victim left the scene and was driven to the hospital prior to police arrival. Officers spoke to the victim at the hospital and he told them that someone drove by and shot him in the leg. He is expected to recover.

Officials say they identified the driver of the vehicle as Ryan M. Atwater. He was arrested on May 30 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possessing stolen goods and carrying a concealed gun.

On Tuesday, officers also arrested two juveniles, 15 and 16, who were allegedly in the car with Atwater when the shooting happened. They’re both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury as well.

“Several teams worked together to investigate this case and make arrests,” High Point police said in their release.