HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 280 citations were handed out by a multitude of law enforcement agencies during a speed enforcement project on Thursday, according to the High Point Police Department.

The project took place on Interstate 40 between the exits of Sandy Ridge Road and Gallimore Dairy Road between 8 a.m. through 12 a.m.

In total, 286 citations were issued by law enforcement.

Those charges included:

181 speeding violations

Nine reckless driving violations

11 seat belt violations

37 registration violations

26 driver’s license violations

22 other traffic violations

In total around 25 law enforcement officers from five different agencies participated in the project.

Those agencies were:

High Point Police Department

North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Gibsonville Police Department

Greensboro Police Department

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office