HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 280 citations were handed out by a multitude of law enforcement agencies during a speed enforcement project on Thursday, according to the High Point Police Department.
The project took place on Interstate 40 between the exits of Sandy Ridge Road and Gallimore Dairy Road between 8 a.m. through 12 a.m.
In total, 286 citations were issued by law enforcement.
Those charges included:
- 181 speeding violations
- Nine reckless driving violations
- 11 seat belt violations
- 37 registration violations
- 26 driver’s license violations
- 22 other traffic violations
In total around 25 law enforcement officers from five different agencies participated in the project.
Those agencies were:
- High Point Police Department
- North Carolina State Highway Patrol
- Gibsonville Police Department
- Greensboro Police Department
- Guilford County Sheriff’s Office