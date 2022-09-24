HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One man has died as the result of a motorcycle crash on Friday night, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Hickory Grove Road after getting a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Investigators say that Bryce Hankins, 26, was driving westbound on Wendover Avenue without having his headlights on while a car was turning onto Hickory Grove Road causing the two to collide. Hankins would pass away due to injuries that he sustained in the crash.

Police say that no charges will be filed as a result of the crash.

This is the seventh traffic fatality in High Point of the year.

The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.