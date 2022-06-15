HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teens with outstanding warrants were arrested on Wednesday at a gas station in High Point, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

at about 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Burns III, 19, of Thomasville, and a Raeford juvenile at a gas station on North Main Street.

Officers found two pistols, including an AR pistol, and marijuana inside the vehicle the suspects were in, the release says.

Burns was served a warrant for an outstanding parole violation. He was also charged with two counts of

firearm by felon, assault on a law enforcement officer, malicious conduct by prisoner and possession of

marijuana.

He is being held without bond.

The juvenile was wanted for felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The juvenile will also be charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

The suspect was taken to juvenile detention.