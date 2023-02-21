HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a SUV hit a garbage truck in High Point, according to the High Point Fire Department.

The crash happened around 7:59 a.m. in the 700 block of West Fairfield Road.

A High Point garbage truck was stopped and picking up a mobile trash totter when the SUV ran into the back of the truck.

Two people in the SUV were taken to a hospital.

The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.