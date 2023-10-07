HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are seriously injured as the result of a High Point house fire, according to the High Point Fire Department.

At around 11 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters got a report of a house fire on the 600 block of Spruce Street.

Units arrived minutes later and found smoke showing from the front of the home and flames visible in the rear of the house.

Firefighters began their fire attack and searched the home for anyone inside.

During the first search, they found one person inside and pulled them out of the house to begin treatment.

More units went back inside for a second search and found a second victim who also received treatment.

Both victims were rescued during the fire attack. They were both being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word as to what caused the fire at this time.