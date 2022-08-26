HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men have been arrested after one of them allegedly robbed a pharmacy at knifepoint.

High Point police say that just after midnight on Friday officers were called to the Walgreens on North Main Street about an armed robbery. Employees said a man wearing a mask came into the store, pulled out a knife and took money. Employees then said the man left in a small silver vehicle with a second man.

Police say that less than an hour later an officer saw a vehicle and two men at the Speedway on Fairfield Road that matched the suspect description. They initiated a traffic stop but the driver didn’t stop, leading officers on a chase until they crash at the intersection of Prospect Street and Amhurst Avenue.

The two men then ran away on foot, police say. The two suspects were located and arrested. The driver, Buck N. Manuel, 55, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, hit and run and speeding.

Carroll M. Emerson, 45, was arrested later on Friday. He was charged with aiding and abetting armed robbery and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substances.