HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital on Friday after a crash involving a High Point bus and dump truck, according to the High Point Police Department.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the corner of South Main Street and East Kearns Avenue.

The crash involved a fuel spill, and two lanes in the area are closed while HAZMAT crews respond.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story.