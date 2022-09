HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two High Point firefighters are in the hospital after a flash fire on Monday.

FOX8 is told the fire was contained, but there was a flash fire while crews were working the scene that created what was essentially a firebomb.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with burn injuries on their face, neck, hands and arms.

The injuries are non-life-threatening.

The fire is out, and the cause is unknown at this time.