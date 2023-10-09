HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a High Point house fire, according to the High Point Fire Department.

At around 11 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters got a report of a house fire on the 600 block of Spruce Street.

Fire officials arrived minutes later and found smoke showing from the front of the home and flames visible in the back of the house.

Firefighters began putting out the fire and searched the home for anyone inside.

During the first search, they found one person inside and pulled them out of the house to begin treatment.

More units went back inside for a second search and found a second victim who also received treatment.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday, the HPFD fire chief confirmed that a 59-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman died.

He says they were found in the bedroom, and the fire started in the kitchen. They had smoke detectors in the home, but they weren’t working at the time of the fire.

There is no word as to what caused the fire at this time.