Paul D. Grainger (HPPD)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing various charges following a “suspicious vehicle investigation” on Wednesday, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, officers say they spotted a “suspicious vehicle” behind a business on the 100 block of Greensboro Road,

Christopher R. Weldner (HPPD)

During the investigation into the vehicle, officers seized two handguns, around 580 grams of marijuana, 5.1 grams of heroin, 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 139 grams of an unknown white powder.

Investigators say that one of the two handguns that were seized was reported as stolen.

Three people were charged and arrested at the scene.

Paul D. Grainger, 34, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Investigators say that Grainger is on post-release supervision with ankle monitoring.

Christopher R. Weldner, 36, of Greensboro, is being charged with the following:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Level 1 trafficking heroin

Possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine

Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of drug sales

Shanna Smith (HPPD)

Shanna Smith, 32, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with the following:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Level 1 trafficking heroin

Possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine

The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community

engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our

community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone

with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of

High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.