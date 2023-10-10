HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Voters have chosen the two people who will face off in the race to replace High Point’s outgoing two-term Republican mayor, Jay Wagner.

On Monday, Wagner’s congressional campaign announced that he would be running as a Republican candidate for North Carolina’s 6th congressional district after announcing earlier in the year that he would not be seeking re-election for mayor of High Point. The 6th congressional district is currently represented by Democrat Kathy Manning.

Four candidates were on the ballot in the Oct. 10 primary: Cyril Jefferson, Victor Jones, Gene Kininmonth and Abdul Siddiqui.

Jefferson led the pack with around 2,900 votes, and Jones followed with around 2,000 votes. They will face off in the Nov. 7 general election.

Two of the candidates are sitting ward representatives on the High Point City Council: Jefferson, who represents Ward 1, and Jones, a two-term rep of Ward 5.

Siddiqui ran for Guilford County register of deeds in 2020, losing to incumbent Jeff Thigpen.

Kininmonth has no apparent previous political experience.

Voting for the cross-county primary included Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson and Randolph counties.

High Point City Council

Voters are also deciding which candidates will move forward to fill the two vacant seats on the High Point City Council: the Ward 1 seat and an at-large seat.

Seven candidates are running for the at-large seat, and four winners in the primary will advance to the general elections. The candidates are:

Sam Carr

Amanda Cook

Willie Davis

Kenneth Harper

Orel Henry

Shazia Iqbal

Britt Moore

Moore, Cook, Davis and Carr will move forward.

Three candidates are running for the Ward 1 seat. Two candidates will advance to the general election.

The candidates are:

Glenn Chavis

Henry Harris

Vickie McKiver

McKiver and Chavis will move forward.

Wagner’s run for Congress

In launching his congressional campaign, Wagner vowed to uphold Republican values of fiscal conservatism and voiced his support for Israel after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday. The attack and retaliation have left hundreds dead on both sides with Israel reporting more than 150 soldiers and civilians held hostage by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza.

Manning similarly voiced her support for Israel. She was the first woman to serve as board chair of the Jewish Federations of North America from 2009 to 2012.

“The support and encouragement from individuals in North Carolina and Washington D.C. for a Congressional campaign have been deeply meaningful,” Wagner wrote in his announcement. “Now more than ever, it’s vital to have serious conservative leadership. I will focus on reducing energy costs, curbing excessive spending, reducing our unprecedented inflation, opposing rising sentiments of antisemitism, and fully standing with Israel and supporting their war against terror. Weakness is the greatest detriment to freedom, and I will ensure we have strong leadership to face our greatest of challenges ahead. I will proudly fight each day for our strong North Carolinian values.”

Prior to be elected mayor, Wagner served as a High Point City Councilman in Ward 4. He is a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy and a partner in Fisher Wagner, PLLC.

“We’re confronted with unparalleled challenges in our federal government. We don’t need more followers in DC who never lead and look to special interests on how to vote; we need proactive leaders who can cut through the Washington gridlock and chaos to provide serious solutions-oriented leadership and deliver tangible results for North Carolinians. I’m excited to step up and fulfill this important role for our families and future,” Wagner concluded in his announcement.