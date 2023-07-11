HIGH POINT, NC – Detectives with the High Point Police Department identified two people killed in a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Around 4:05 p.m. on Friday, officers went to the 100 block of Spring Garden Circle in High Point when they were told about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Russell Rose, 65, of Archdale, dead in

the driveway of the home, according to a High Point Police Department news release

A short time later, they found Randall Rose, 63, of High Point dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators determined Randall shot and killed his brother Russell before shooting himself.

The investigation is ongoing.