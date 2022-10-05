Jacquan O. Little, 20 of Clemmons, and Bronson J. Gainey Jr., 18 of High Point (High Point Police Department)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news reelase.

Detectives were following up on information about juveniles with guns. When officers arrived, they saw armed people in front of one of the apartment buildings.

One person tried to run and was arrested after a short foot chase.

Officers seized five weapons, 114 grams of marijuana, a Xanax pill and a digital scale.

Officers arrested and charged seven people at the scene, including five juveniles. No additional

information will be released about the juveniles.

Jacquan O. Little, 20 of Clemmons, was charged with possession with intent to sell

or deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, possession of schedule II

controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and served with an

existing failure to appear warrant

Bronson J. Gainey Jr., 18 of High Point, has been charged with simple possession of

marijuana and served with an existing failure to appear warrant.

Four of the juveniles were charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of a firearm by a minor, and another was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.