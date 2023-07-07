HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old has been arrested again after multiple inappropriate incidents at various High Point businesses, according to police.

Earlier this week, police say that they were told that Noree L Staton, 19, had exposed himself at DeBeen Espresso on Lexington Avenue. Staton was known to officers because he was wanted for trespassing at an area Harris Teeter. He had also been previously charged for similar incidents at other High Point stores.

Officers told employees to let them know if they saw Staton again and on Wednesday, just after 7 a.m., officers arrested Staton on the outstanding trespassing charge after he returned to the business. Staton was additionally charged with resisting an officer and after an investigation, he was also charged with four counts of indecent exposure.

At his court appearance, the judge ordered Staton to stay away from Harris Teeter stores and DeBeen Espresso.

Staton had been previously charged in similar incidents.

On May 1, he was arrested for sexual battery after a woman reported he groped her at Harris Teeter.

On May 24, accused of looking at a woman over a bathroom stall at Food Lion and charged with secret peeping

He was also banned from Target for “catcalling” customers, Waffle House for “acting strange” near bathrooms and from YMCA for harassing juveniles in the bathrooms in that same month.