HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped from High Point and found in Virginia, police say.

According to High Point Police Department, around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, they responded to calls about a kidnapping. A witness told officers that the suspect, identified as Fransisco De Jesus Delgado Arevalo, 18, came into the home and forced the victim out of the house with a knife and then drove away. Police believe that Delgado Arevalo and the victim knew each other.

Officers took out warrants for his arrest and alerted surrounding agencies. Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Christiansburg, Virginia police officers spotted the suspect vehicle on the interstate and were able to take Delgado Arevalo into custody.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital. She is expected to recover.

High Point police have charged him with attempted first-degree murder, first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He is facing additional charges in Virginia.

“Officers from the High Point Police Department and other agencies worked together to locate

the victim and arrest the suspect within a few hours of receiving the kidnapping report. The

HPPD’s patrol teams and Violent Crimes Unit, the SBI, the FBI and the Christiansburg Police

Department all assisted in this investigation,” High Point police say.