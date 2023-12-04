HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You might want to hit the lock button on your car keys again before you go to bed tonight.

High Point police say for the third time in two weeks, more than a dozen cars have been broken into at an apartment complex.

Glass was on the ground, and car windows were smashed in.

It’s a sight 16 people who live at Creekside at Bellemeade Apartments in High Point woke up to Monday morning.

One woman who wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons says the thieves didn’t get away with much.

“The bag that I take the church had my grandkids toys in it. You stole a bag that you thought had something and thought you were getting some money, but you got a church bag with some toys in it,” she said.

Two blocks down the street, a man said his vehicle was one of eight broken into at the Highland Ridge apartments.

“I lost money in there, too. I got home late last night. I don’t usually leave my wallet, but it was one of those days,” he said.

Monday’s break-ins mark the third to happen at a Triad apartment complex in the past two weeks.

On the morning of Nov. 19, High Point police found 11 cars broken into at the Pearl at High Point Apartments.

That same day, Greensboro police learned 11 cars had been vandalized at the Hunter Chase Apartments.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department says they don’t believe these crimes are connected, and each department is working on these cases separately.

While the victims replace their broken windows, one of them hopes everyone in the neighborhood is a little more cautious.

“We live in this neighborhood. We always look out for each other, and we have to be aware of it,” he said.

If you have any information on the recent break-ins, call High Point police.