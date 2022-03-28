HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager died in High Point on Sunday night.

High Point police responded to a call about an assault on Sharon Circle just before 9 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy who was injured. Officers began lifesaving measures until EMS arrived and the victim was transported to the hospital.

The boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

This is an active investigation. No additional details about the victim will be released due to their age.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Stewart at (336) 887-7867.