HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A 14-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is in custody after a fatal shooting in High Point on Friday night, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on the northwest side of High Point.

At the scene, police found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the juvenile victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers took a 16-year-old to the juvenile detention center under a secure custody order for manslaughter.

Investigators say that a firearm was involved and that it was “inadvertently discharged.”

The shooting remains under investigation. There is no further information available at this time.