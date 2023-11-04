HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Fire Department is investigating after a fire displaced 13 people on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Hartley Drive to deal with a two-alarm building fire.

When units arrived, they saw heavy flames coming through the roof. Eight housing units were impacted and the structures are considered a total loss.

In total, 13 people were displaced as a result of the fire. The Red Cross has been notified to assist them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.