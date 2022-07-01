HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people have been arrested and charged in an undercover prostitution sting.

According to High Point Police Department, they conducted the undercover operation the week of June 21 in the Southside and Westend neighborhoods after residents and businesses in the area voiced concerns.

Thirteen people have been charged in relation to the operation. More charges are forthcoming.

Rick A. Watkins, Manuel A. Brea, Crystal A. Barefoot, Baptisha D. Bonham, Christina Y. Brown and Elizabeth A. Cooper were all charged with solicitation of prostitution and prostitution.

Anthony L. Godfrey was also charged and additionally charged with resisting a public officer and reckless driving to endanger the public.