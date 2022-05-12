HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three pedestrians were hit in a hit and run overnight in High Point.

Officials with High Point police confirm that a 12-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman and their mother were hit on East Springfield Road on Wednesday.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a black Mercedes, which officials confirmed. They arrested a suspect in this hit and run around 2 a.m. Thursday. Officers say the man was drunk when he was arrested, but they don’t know if he was drunk when he struck the three ladies around 10:30 p.m.

The three people hit were taken to the hospital to be evaluated but none of them were seriously injured, according to police.