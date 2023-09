HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting on Westdale Drive in High Point, according to police.

At about 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Westdale Drive.

Police say one person was killed.

Officers got to the scene quickly, according to the department, and locked down the scene. Investigators were able to identify multiple witnesses.

Police have not released the name or the age of the victim. No arrests have been confirmed.