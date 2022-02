HIGH POINT, N..C (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a crash in High Point on North Main Street and Skeet Club Road, according to the High Point Police Department.

The driver of one vehicle was pinned and extracted by firefighters. The driver is in the hospital in serious condition.

A total of three people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.