HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle crash on Interstate 74, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around 5:30 p.m., High Point police, High Point fire and Guilford County EMS were called to I-74 East near Greensboro Road after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

At the scene, investigators determined that Antonio Dejuan Jenkins, 48, of High Point, was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on I-74, failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway into the median.

Jenkins suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The HPPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say that speed was a contributing factor in the crash. No charges are expected to be filed.

This is the second traffic fatality of 2023 in High Point.