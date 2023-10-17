HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 85 Business has left one person dead and the highway closed, according to Guilford County EMS.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles including a tractor-trailer, took place in the southbound lanes on a stretch between I-74 west and Baker Road.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-85 Business south was closed at 1:47 p.m.

Police are at the location directing traffic. The scene is not expected to clear until about 5:47 p.m.