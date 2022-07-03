HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in High Point on Saturday night, according to the High Point Police Department.

Police came to the 1200 block of Eastchester Drive at 7:07 p.m. after getting a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area.

1200 block of Eastchester Drive (Google Maps)

At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that the two men were shot near the intersection of North Centennial Street and North University Parkway.

The intersection of North Centennial Street and North University Parkway (Google Maps)

After the shooting, the victims drove to the 1200 block of Eastchester Drive where 911 was called.

Both of the victims were taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for treatment where one of the men would later succumb to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community

engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our

community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone

with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of

High Point at (336) 889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.