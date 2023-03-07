HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in the shooting death of a man found dead in High Point.

According to High Point police, just after 2 p.m. on Sunday they were called to an assault on Eskdale Drive. When they got to the area, they found Michael S. Brown Jr., 28, at the scene. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they were able to identify the suspect as Anthony T. Oliver, 25. On Monday, around 10 a.m., officers were called and told that Oliver had been seen running from a home on Eskdale Drive. They responded and chased the suspect, catching up with him and arresting him on Densbury Drive.

Oliver was charged with murder and given no bond.