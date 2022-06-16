RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The city of High Point, the town of Elkin and Forsyth County are among the 16 beneficiaries announced Thursday of the latest round of grants from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.

The grants, totaling $3,938,829 will include the creation of 472 jobs and will attract some $67 million in private investment, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

The program managed by the NC Department of Commerce approves funding requests from local communities for infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition and site improvements, a release from the Department of Commerce said.

Among those awarded in the vacant building category were High Point and Forsyth County:

Forsyth County will receive $300,000 for the reuse of a 5,300-square-foot building in Winston-Salem that will be occupied by Cathtek, a medical device development and manufacturing company. This project is expected to create 60 jobs, with an investment by the company of $1,629,375.

High Point will get $100,000 for the reuse of a 36,950-square-foot building that will be occupied by Metal Works of High Point, which manufactures metal components, weldments and assemblies. This project is expected to create 20 jobs, with an investment by the company of $2.719 million.

Elkin, a town in Surry County, was the sole recipient of a grant in the Rural Health Category, for $150,000 to support the reuse of a vacant, 8,840-square-foot building in Elkin. Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital plans to establish a primary care facility with urgent-care services in that building. This project is expected to create 15 jobs, with an investment of $3,767,375 by Alleghany Health, which owns the hospital.

“With the help of these grants, we are able to attract new jobs to rural communities across the state,” Cooper said in the release. “These investments generate more economic opportunity, renovated buildings, enhanced access to healthcare and fortified water and sewer service, all of which improve the lives and livelihoods of rural residents.”

N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said that companies are expanding in rural North Carolina. “These infrastructure grants allow us to welcome manufacturers and other businesses to our state, creating a mutually-beneficial relationship between our local communities and a number of innovative companies,” she said.

More details about the remainder of the grants can be found at NCCommerce.com/rd.