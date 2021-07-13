Hickory murder fugitives on the run for months caught in Phoenix: US Marshals

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two fugitives who were wanted for a murder in Hickory have been caught in Phoenix, Arizona, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed with Fox 46 on Tuesday.

Authorities say that Tangela and Eric Parker had been on the run since the Jan. 13 shooting death of Phelifia Marlow. The Parkers had last been seen driving a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license plate FAM5669.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the USMS task force arrested the Parkers at a residence at the intersection of W. Salter Drive and N. 31st Avenue in Phoenix.

The two had been living there under the alias names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon. The Honda was also located at the residence.

Hickory Police said on Tuesday that they received numerous tips about the fugitive’s location and that the U.S. Marshals Office located and arrested the elusive pair.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting at TCS Designs located at 1851 9th Ave around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Phelifia Michele Marlow, 51, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem with life-threatening injuries.

Marlow succumbed to her injuries after she was taken to the hospital.

“Today marks six months since the tragic murder of Phelifia Marlow,” said Chris Edge, Acting U.S. Marshal for

the Western District of North Carolina. “I hope on this day, Phelifia’s family may find closure in knowing the

Parkers have been apprehended and will finally answer for their crimes against a beloved North Carolinian.”

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Alexander County residents Tangela Parker and Eric Parker as suspects. Tangela was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon and Eric was wanted as an accessory.