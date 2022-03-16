GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a Carolina northern flying squirrel!

This past February, researchers with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation say they conducted their annual population count of one of North Carolina’s endangered species found on Grandfather Mountain: the Carolina northern flying squirrel.

The state agency found five Carolina northern flying squirrels using a series of nest boxes. The researchers monitor how many flying squirrels are on the mountain based on the squirrels they find in their studies. They then use the data to examine trends in occupancy over time.

Currently, up-to-date monitoring data is not available to the public. However, John Caveny, director of education and natural resources with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park, has participated in the studies for the past several years and said that, on average, it is typical to find six to 10 squirrels during one of these studies.

“For the most part, it is safe to say that our population at Grandfather Mountain is stable,” Caveny said.

The number of squirrels detected annually has varied throughout the study. Northern flying squirrels have multiple den sites and may not be using a nest box on the day of the survey.

As one of Grandfather Mountain’s 72 threatened or endangered species, the Carolina northern flying squirrel has been studied at Grandfather Mountain since the 1990s. The species was first discovered in North Carolina in the 1950s and later listed as federally endangered in 1985.

The Carolina northern flying squirrel is only found in nine locations throughout Western North Carolina, Eastern Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The species was identified at Grandfather Mountain once research expanded beyond Mt. Mitchell, Roan Mountain and the Great Smoky Mountains after it was classified endangered. Ever since then, staff from Grandfather Mountain and Grandfather Mountain State Park have assisted in the research.

To learn more about endangered species on Grandfather Mountain, click here.