GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Some of their players are in the portals, and others are waiting for the pros, but five schools from North Carolina are getting ready for college football’s bowl season, which starts Friday night in the Bahamas of all places.
You probably are planning your holiday viewing schedule around celebrations – and maybe even that opening Celebration Bowl on Saturday – so we thought you might like the lineup. But first, an update on the news.
Josh Downs, the all-everything receiver for the University of North Carolina, is the latest to announce he will be skipping his school’s fun trip to postseason play, opting to enter the NFL draft. Several other Tar Heels are looking at other schools, and even a couple of coaches have left the staff for Wisconsin.
But otherwise, the Tar Heels, runner-up squad from the Atlantic Coast Conference, will be ready to play Oregon on Dec. 28 in San Diego (you can watch it on WGHP), one of five bowl games that involve state schools, including NC State, Wake Forest, Duke and North Carolina Central.
They are among the 84 teams playing in 44 games across the country and beyond – hence, the Bahamas – that are the reward for teams that posted at least winning records. These will be broadcast across a wide spectrum of TV networks, starting as early as 11 in the morning and ending well after midnight sometimes.
The big four teams, of course, are those invited to play in the 4-team national championship semifinals and final. Defending champion Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will battle for the right to play on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. The playoffs, by the way, will expand to 12 teams in 2024.
One twist with this year’s schedule: Four of the traditional New Year’s Day games won’t be played until Jan. 2 because of the NFL’s proprietary claim to Sundays (and thus Jan. 1). The Orange Bowl will be played on a Friday night, Dec. 30, and the Sugar Bowl will a noon opener for the semifinal games on Dec. 31.
Games for NC schools
Here’s when and where to catch our five teams
- NC Central, which went 9-2 this season, plays departing Coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl at 11 a.m. Saturday in Atlanta. Sanders has been hired by Colorado.
- Wake Forest, for a while a top-10 team (like UNC), plays Missouri of the SEC on Dec. 23 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.
- Duke, back in bowl business after a few years, plays Central Florida at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the Military Bowl at Annapolis, Maryland.
- North Carolina, which was ranked in the top 10 before losing three in a row, plays Pac-10 power Oregon, the Ducks in bright colors, at 8 that night in the aforementioned Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
- NC State plays former ACC rival Maryland at noon on Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte.
You may recall that NC State’s last bowl game didn’t happen. The Wolfpack were to play UCLA in the Holiday Bowl a year ago, but that game was canceled when UCLA couldn’t field a team because of COVID-19. That was no holiday for anyone.
If you were wondering, NC State’s all-time bowl record is 17-15-1. UNC has won 13 of 29 bowl games (losing to South Carolina in Charlotte last December). Wake Forest is 10-6 and beat Rutgers in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.
Duke, on the other hand, is 6-8 in bowls and is appearing in its first bowl since beating Temple in the Independence Bowl in 2018.
When and where to watch
There are two games on opening day for bowl season, followed by seven on Saturday, including NC Central’s game. Here’s the complete lineup, including TV networks (all times EST):
Friday
Bahamas Bowl, Bahamas
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
11:30 a.m., ESPN
Cure Bowl, Orlando
No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA
3 p.m., ESPN
Saturday
Celebration Bowl, Atlanta
Jackson State vs. N.C. Central
11 a.m., ABC
Fenway Bowl, Boston
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
11 a.m., ESPN
New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque
SMU vs. BYU
2:15 p.m., ABC
LA Bowl, Inglewood, California
Washington State vs. Fresno State
3:30 p.m., ABC
LendingTree Bowl, Mobile
Rice vs. Southern Mississippi
5:45 p.m., ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl. Las Vegas
No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas
Boise State vs. North Texas
9:15 p.m., ESPN
Monday
Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, South Carolina
Marshall vs. UConn
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise
Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Florida
Liberty vs. Toledo
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans
South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
9 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas
Baylor vs. Air Force
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa
Wake Forest vs. Missouri
6:30 p.m., ESPN
Independence Bowl, Shreveport, Louisiana
Houston vs. Louisiana
3 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
8 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit
Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 27
Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama
Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
Noon, ESPN
First Responder Bowl, Dallas
Memphis vs. Utah State
3:15 p.m., ESPN
Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Alabama
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
6:45 p.m., ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix
Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
10:15 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 28
Military Bowl, Annapolis, Maryland
Duke vs. UCF
2 p.m., ESPN
Liberty Bowl, Memphis
Arkansas vs. Kansas
5:30 p.m., ESPN
Holiday Bowl, San Diego
No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
8 p.m., FOX
Texas Bowl, Houston
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
9 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl, New York City
Minnesota vs. Syracuse
2 p.m., ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando
No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma
5:30 p.m., ESPN
Alamo Bowl, San Antonio
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas
9 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte
No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland
Noon, ESPN
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt
2 p.m., CBS
Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Florida
No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame
3:30 p.m., ESPN
Arizona Bowl, Tucson
Ohio vs. Wyoming
4:30 p.m., Barstool
Orange Bowl, Miami
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
8 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 31
Music City Bowl, Nashville
Iowa vs. Kentucky
Noon, ABC
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Noon, ESPN
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Arizona
College Football Playoff semifinal
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
4 p.m., ESPN
Peach Bowl, Atlanta
College Football Playoff semifinal
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
8 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa
No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Noon, ESPN2
Citrus Bowl, Orlando
No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
1 p.m., ABC
Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas
No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
1 p.m., ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena California
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
5 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 9
College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Inglewood California
Georgia-Ohio State winner vs. Michigan-TCU winner
7:30 p.m., ESPN