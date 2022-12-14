GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Some of their players are in the portals, and others are waiting for the pros, but five schools from North Carolina are getting ready for college football’s bowl season, which starts Friday night in the Bahamas of all places.

You probably are planning your holiday viewing schedule around celebrations – and maybe even that opening Celebration Bowl on Saturday – so we thought you might like the lineup. But first, an update on the news.

North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs (11) plays against Clemson during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Josh Downs, the all-everything receiver for the University of North Carolina, is the latest to announce he will be skipping his school’s fun trip to postseason play, opting to enter the NFL draft. Several other Tar Heels are looking at other schools, and even a couple of coaches have left the staff for Wisconsin.

But otherwise, the Tar Heels, runner-up squad from the Atlantic Coast Conference, will be ready to play Oregon on Dec. 28 in San Diego (you can watch it on WGHP), one of five bowl games that involve state schools, including NC State, Wake Forest, Duke and North Carolina Central.

They are among the 84 teams playing in 44 games across the country and beyond – hence, the Bahamas – that are the reward for teams that posted at least winning records. These will be broadcast across a wide spectrum of TV networks, starting as early as 11 in the morning and ending well after midnight sometimes.

The big four teams, of course, are those invited to play in the 4-team national championship semifinals and final. Defending champion Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will battle for the right to play on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. The playoffs, by the way, will expand to 12 teams in 2024.

One twist with this year’s schedule: Four of the traditional New Year’s Day games won’t be played until Jan. 2 because of the NFL’s proprietary claim to Sundays (and thus Jan. 1). The Orange Bowl will be played on a Friday night, Dec. 30, and the Sugar Bowl will a noon opener for the semifinal games on Dec. 31.

Games for NC schools

Here’s when and where to catch our five teams

NC Central, which went 9-2 this season, plays departing Coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl at 11 a.m. Saturday in Atlanta. Sanders has been hired by Colorado.

and Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl at 11 a.m. Saturday in Atlanta. Sanders has been hired by Colorado. Wake Forest, for a while a top-10 team (like UNC), plays Missouri of the SEC on Dec. 23 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.

on Dec. 23 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. Duke, back in bowl business after a few years, plays Central Florida at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the Military Bowl at Annapolis, Maryland.

after a few years, plays Central Florida at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the Military Bowl at Annapolis, Maryland. North Carolina, which was ranked in the top 10 before losing three in a row , plays Pac-10 power Oregon, the Ducks in bright colors, at 8 that night in the aforementioned Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

, plays Pac-10 power Oregon, the Ducks in bright colors, at 8 that night in the aforementioned Holiday Bowl in San Diego. NC State plays former ACC rival Maryland at noon on Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte.

You may recall that NC State’s last bowl game didn’t happen. The Wolfpack were to play UCLA in the Holiday Bowl a year ago, but that game was canceled when UCLA couldn’t field a team because of COVID-19. That was no holiday for anyone.

If you were wondering, NC State’s all-time bowl record is 17-15-1. UNC has won 13 of 29 bowl games (losing to South Carolina in Charlotte last December). Wake Forest is 10-6 and beat Rutgers in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.

Duke, on the other hand, is 6-8 in bowls and is appearing in its first bowl since beating Temple in the Independence Bowl in 2018.

When and where to watch

There are two games on opening day for bowl season, followed by seven on Saturday, including NC Central’s game. Here’s the complete lineup, including TV networks (all times EST):

Friday

Bahamas Bowl, Bahamas

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

11:30 a.m., ESPN

Cure Bowl, Orlando

No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA

3 p.m., ESPN

Saturday

Celebration Bowl, Atlanta

Jackson State vs. N.C. Central

11 a.m., ABC

Fenway Bowl, Boston

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

11 a.m., ESPN

New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque

SMU vs. BYU

2:15 p.m., ABC

LA Bowl, Inglewood, California

Washington State vs. Fresno State

3:30 p.m., ABC

LendingTree Bowl, Mobile

Rice vs. Southern Mississippi

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl. Las Vegas

No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas

Boise State vs. North Texas

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Monday

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, South Carolina

Marshall vs. UConn

2:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Florida

Liberty vs. Toledo

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor vs. Air Force

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa

Wake Forest vs. Missouri

6:30 p.m., ESPN

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, Louisiana

Houston vs. Louisiana

3 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu

Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

8 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit

Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State

2:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

Noon, ESPN

First Responder Bowl, Dallas

Memphis vs. Utah State

3:15 p.m., ESPN

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Alabama

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

6:45 p.m., ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix

Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

10:15 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 28

Military Bowl, Annapolis, Maryland

Duke vs. UCF

2 p.m., ESPN

Liberty Bowl, Memphis

Arkansas vs. Kansas

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Holiday Bowl, San Diego

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

8 p.m., FOX

Texas Bowl, Houston

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl, New York City

Minnesota vs. Syracuse

2 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando

No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Alamo Bowl, San Antonio

No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas

9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte

No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland

Noon, ESPN

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt

2 p.m., CBS

Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Florida

No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Arizona Bowl, Tucson

Ohio vs. Wyoming

4:30 p.m., Barstool

Orange Bowl, Miami

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

8 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville

Iowa vs. Kentucky

Noon, ABC

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Noon, ESPN

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Arizona

College Football Playoff semifinal

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

4 p.m., ESPN

Peach Bowl, Atlanta

College Football Playoff semifinal

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

8 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa

No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Noon, ESPN2

Citrus Bowl, Orlando

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

1 p.m., ABC

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas

No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

1 p.m., ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena California

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

5 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Inglewood California

Georgia-Ohio State winner vs. Michigan-TCU winner

7:30 p.m., ESPN