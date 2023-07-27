GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One of the chief negotiators trying to hammer out an agreement among lawmakers about North Carolina’s next fiscal budget says he thinks the process is down to very few items and will be completed in the next few weeks.

Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), one of the three senior chairs of the House Appropriations Committee – and thus one of the front-line negotiators among Republicans in the House and Senate – says he thinks “we have resolved 90 to 95 percent of the spending in the conference report.”

NC Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) (WGHP)

“My guess is we need two weeks to finish up,” Lambeth wrote in response to questions from WGHP. “And that is our goal. So I think we are close and we will finish up in August.”

Lambeth noted – as had been reported – the House was adjourned for all practical purposes until Aug. 7 so that members could take a vacation and attend a national legislative conference. The Senate likewise has been dormant.

At issue is the process in which two different versions of the budget – three, if you want to consider Gov. Roy Cooper’s preliminary pitch – must be resolved into one document that both chambers can approve.

It was on May 24 that Lambeth told members of the House: “We had a pretty good budget we sent over to the Senate. It looks a little different coming back. I ask you to vote green – not to concur.”

And they didn’t, in a unanimous vote, which started a process Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) had expected to be completed by the end of June.

The House had passed its version of the budget around Easter. The Senate followed with its plan in mid-May, which the House rejected.

The budgets passed by the House and the Senate do vary greatly, including the amount of raises for teachers and state employees.

The House’s version of the budget called for spending about $29.787 billion in 2023-24 and $30.903 billion in ’24-’25. It includes a reduction in tax revenue in both years, with the state individual tax rate decreasing to 4.5% in 2024, which is earlier than lawmakers had thought could happen.

The Senate’s version set spending at $29.8 billion in fiscal year 2023-24 and $30.9 billion the next year. The individual income tax rate is planned to decrease to 4.5% by 2024 and 2.49% by 2030.

Both bills do include spending the one-time “signing bonus” for expanding Medicaid – as was accomplished under a separate law passed in March – but the Senate has added issues involving the certificate of need that medical facilities must meet before opening. The House had set that aside in its budget.

Cooper has cajoled lawmakers to expand Medicaid now rather than wait for a budget, and NC DHHS officials said this week they are starting to work on the expansion. Lambeth said Medicaid expansion remains at the heart of lingering issues involved in the negotiation.

He said that negotiators “resolved lots of items in first two weeks, including salaries and benefits,” although he, like Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), did not disclose that agreed amount. The Senate’s budget had called for 5% raises for most state employees and 4.5% for teachers, both distributed over the two years. The House had sought 10.2% average raises for teachers and at least 7.5% for state employees. Cooper wanted even more.

“We attempt to resolve all capital, disaster spending, reserve needs etc., and most of that has also been resolved,” Lambeth said. “Top issues being worked on are tax reform, capital spending projects and how those will be funded over several years.

“Medicaid federal funding is still being discussed as to how that $1.7 billion will be received and spent. I am, of course, advocating for mental health reform money, and that I am still working with Senator [Ralph] Hise on.

“So I think we will get it done and no reason to separate expansion from the budget.”

How negotiations work

Lambeth is one of three senior chairs from House Appropriations who are active in the negotiations. Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), whom Lambeth described as the “go-to guy” for technology issues, and Rep. Dean Arp (R-Union), each lend expertise. Lambeth, a retired hospital executive who has an MBA, handles health care and education.

Sens. Hise (R-Alleghany), Brent Jackson (R-Bladen) and Michael Lee (R-New Hanover) are their Senate counterparts. There are also six Democrats assigned to the conference committee.

Lambeth said that the negotiations principally are among “House and Senate chairs who will meet daily and go late into the evening. Long hours and lots of negotiations and attempts to resolve differences between the original House, Senate and governor’s budget. These discussions take hours.

“The staff is great, and they help prepare data for us and comparisons. They keep up with what we have agreed to vs cannot agree to.”

He said there “can be literally hundreds of differences that must be resolved for the conference report. We resolve most items. They are either in or out, so to speak.

“We work with the Senate chairs and try to reach agreement on as much as we can, and if, for example, we can’t agree, we kick up our items not in the final agreement to Berger and Moore to resolve.”

He said each chamber has its own staff to help with those line items and, “of course, we have lots of agencies or lobbyists who try to influence us to add an item, but we try to keep all our discussions confidential. We started working together way back in late May.”

Democrats: Medicaid is a key

All this has been greatly frustrating to Cooper and Democratic leaders, who say they can’t understand why Republicans are having difficulty agreeing with other Republicans about how to spend the state’s money. That’s particularly true for Medicaid expansion.

“Republican leaders have two supermajorities and no one to blame for this impasse but themselves,” Cooper said last week.

State Rep. Robert Reives III (D-Randolph) (WGHP)

Said Rep. Robert Reives III (D-Randolph), the House minority leader: “We decided to move with speed and to streamline so we would have a budget. I can’t believe I stand here on this date in July and we don’t have a budget.

“And one of the biggest things lingering above us would be Medicaid expansion,” which Republicans required to be tied to the budget before being enacted.

“We are losing an extra $60 million coming into North Carolina. This month alone, 9,000 would lose coverage. Our sign-on bonus is $1.8 billion, $1 billion for mental health funding,” Reives said.

The News & Observer reported Thursday that DHHS officials have said that to “start expansion on Oct. 1, it will still need the General Assembly to take action either by separating expansion from the budget or by enacting a budget by Sept. 1. Notices to beneficiaries will not be sent until after Sept 1,” Summer Tonizzo, a DHHS spokesperson, told The News & Observer.

She told the newspaper that this would allow official documentation by Oct. 1 “with the understanding that the date may need to be changed.” That could be Dec. 1 or be pushed into 2024.

Cautionary tale

State Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Caswell) (NCGA)

You may recall that in 2019 lawmakers never agreed to a budget, and they executed a series of smaller bills that addressed many of the needs, which some have been suggesting needs to happen now.

“This is so stupid that every year we can’t agree on a budget when all it is, is Republicans negotiating with Republicans behind closed doors,” Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Caswell) told WNCN-Ch. 17. “I’ve been in the legislature for 10 years, and I’m sick of having years like this where we don’t get the business done because things drag out because there are internal squabbles that people can’t get resolved.”

Lambeth said at the end of his emailed responses to WGHP that “I am also confident we will have a budget. The state budget has gotten so complex it takes time to discuss, negotiate and agree to.”