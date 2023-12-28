(WGHP) — Here are the Top 10 most-watched videos on MyFOX8.com for 2023. Do you remember any of them?

You can also check out FOX8’s top 10 most-viewed North Carolina news stories of 2023.

1 – North Carolina student has close call with car at stopped school bus

2 – Man arrested on North Carolina A&T campus with hundreds of rounds of ammo, numerous weapons, documents show

3 – Wire fraud is big problem in North Carolina

4 – Proposal to bring Walt Disney World to North Carolina

5 – Residents share what life is like inside Greensboro’s pallet homes

6 – Davidson County officials address dangerous road conditions along Highway 109 after fatal crash

7 – Get to know MrBeast and how we’re telling his story

8 – Court denies Texas Pete hot sauce maker’s request to dismiss false advertising lawsuit

9 – Methodist churches are splitting off

10 – Police swarm Salem Lake in Winston-Salem