(WGHP) — Here are the Top 10 most-viewed North Carolina news stories on MyFOX8.com for 2023. Do you remember any of them?

1 – 22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation

22 Apprehended in ICSO Round-Up | *Mugshots in order from left to right of list in article* (Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

2 – Man arrested on North Carolina A&T campus with hundreds of rounds of ammo, numerous weapons, documents show

Brandon Bentley
3 – Police searching for Greensboro nurse accused of stealing 600 vials of Dilaudid from Burlington hospice facility

Lindsay Story, 39, of Greensboro (Burlington Police Department)
4 – Wintry mix possible in North Carolina in the 7-Day Weather Forecast

Cold Weather FOX8 Max Weather Center stock image (WGHP)
5 – UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member killed in shooting in Caudill Laboratories, suspect in custody, police say

Shooting reported at UNC-Chapel Hill, Gov. Cooper confirms; 'This is a tragic way to start a new semester' (via FOX Newsedge)
6 – VIDEO: North Carolina students almost hit by car passing stopped school bus

VIDEO: North Carolina students almost hit by car passing stopped school bus
7 – Child bitten by copperhead snake at North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro

Child bit by copperhead snake at North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro (WGHP)

8 – Why are flags flying at half-staff in North Carolina on Monday, May 15?

US Flags flying at half staff. (Getty Images)
9 – Notorious North Carolina motel closed down by order of sheriff’s office

The scene of the shooting Saturday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

10 – Court denies Texas Pete hot sauce maker’s request to dismiss lawsuit accusing North Carolina manufacturer of false advertising

Bottles of Texas Pete on seen on a shelf at Steve’s Garden Market & Butchery in Graham, North Carolina. (Justyn Melrose/WGHP)