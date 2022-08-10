UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s not your typical crime story.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help naming their newest employee, an 11-week-old German Shepherd, ‘Puppy Doe.’
‘Puppy Doe’ technically isn’t his name; it’s just temporary.
After considerable time and effort, the Sheriff’s Office determined they couldn’t churn out the best name for their newest fellow.
To recommend a name, submit your best one in the comments section to the post below:
While thinking of a name, officials ask to please consider the puppy:
- Likes long walks in the park
- Enjoys rolling around in the grass while being told not to
- Prone to public displays of affection (known to lick people without asking or
providing prior notice)
- Enjoys tearing up a new tennis ball from time to time (only when the mood is right)
- Prefers his toys to be thrown overhand, not underhand (Your guess is as good as ours
on this one)
- Hails from a family of service dogs (mother was an explosives detection K-9)
P.S. “Sir Sitsalot” and “Fluffy” have already been ruled out.