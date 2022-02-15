Heartbreak sparked an NC business owner to start ‘hanging with the gnomies’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sometimes a broken heart leads to a labor of love beyond your wildest dreams. That’s what happened to Wendy Hoffmeister, who became a successful entrepreneur after the 2019 heartbreak that left her in search of something more.

Little did she know, thousands of little guys helped fill the void. She’s now the owner of Wendy’s Gnome Shop.

“I just needed a hobby,” she recalled. “I’d gone through a break-up, and I needed something to pass the time. So, I made a gnome and my friends thought it was really cute. So, I decided to put it on Etsy.”

That was the start of a business venture that had her rubbing elbows with the likes of mogul Daymond John on ABC’s Shark Tank.







Outside her Charlotte home, there are only small signs of what’s happening inside. But the outdoor décor is dwarfed by the manufacturing magic that happens inside.

“I think that’s always the best step… to do something that makes you happy. You know life is short,” Hoffmeister told Queen City News.

Yes, she said “short.” Maybe that’s what happens when you’re not afraid to dream small.

Hoffmeister gives every mythical creature a cute outfit and an irresistible identity.

“A flamingo, and a Shark, and a beach theme,” she said, pointing to her inventory. “Like a wedding couple… and we’re offering football gnomes.”

Gnomes, seriously… she’s sold some 30 thousand of them in the past couple of years.

“The gnome is off to its home, ha!” said Hoffmeister, making jokes as she prepared gnomes to send off.

She’s shipped them to all 50 states and 23 countries. The unlikely source of livelihood began in late 2019.

“I just needed a hobby,” she told Queen City News. “I’d gone through a breakup, and I needed something to pass the time. So, I made a gnome and my friends thought it was really cute. So, I decided to put it on Etsy.”

The venture really took off in March of 2020, of all times.

“Like during the pandemic is when I really got popular and I think people were just looking for some kind of joy,” said Hoffmeister.

She took her original creation and kept making, well, gnome improvements. In December of 2020, Wendy quit her job as a labor and delivery nurse to become a full-time entrepreneur.

“I guess (the gnomes) are my babies in a way!”

But her vision hit a crescendo when Wendy appeared on “Shark Tank” back in December.

“First in the tank is a business that loves to delight with their mythical creatures,” the announcer said as Wendy and her daughter walked onto the studio.

Her vision hit a crescendo when Hoffmeister partnered with a shark.

“That’s my gnome!” John said, giving her a hug after reaching a deal.

“Daymond’s like reaction to his gnome… he like loved it so much,” Wendy says, realizing he’s the right partner.

Wendy’s Gnome Shop recently launched a Design-A-Gnome concept, allowing customers to customize their gnome. Hoffmeister would even like to open some brick-and-mortar stores to fulfill gnome needs.

Each gnome is homemade by employees who work at Hoffmeister’s house.

The beards come from upstairs in the “fur room.”

“All our beards for the gnomes are cut by hand. So we draw this stencil on here first and then we cut them individually,” Wendy says, showing us the process.

Then, with an ungodly amount of hot glue, she has a nose for what makes her gnomes come to life.

“So then that gets glued on there,” she said, attaching the nose.

Then a sock brings the gnome to life.

“The hat goes on,” she says.

Wendy’s story just shows that sometimes a broken heart can be mended with a glue gun… and these days, it’s rainin’ gnomes.

“I think what I love most about them is my customers’ connection with them,” she said with pride.

It’s certainly worlds apart from a former career in nursing — or is it?

“You want to make people feel good when you’re a nurse. So now I just make people feel good a different way,” Hoffmeister says.