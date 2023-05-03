FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Shaquille Johnson, of Fayetteville, won a $421,434 jackpot in Monday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“My heart was beating so fast,” Johnson said. “I just froze.”

Johnson, a 27-year-old line cook, said he decided to buy a ticket from the Short Stop on Morganton Road in Fayetteville after he noticed the Cash 5 jackpot amount.

“I like to play when the jackpot gets high,” he said.

When he got home from work Monday night, he went to the lottery’s website to check the results of the drawing.

“I saw the jackpot was back down to $100,000, so I figured someone else won,” he said.

Johnson said he did a double-take when he checked his numbers and saw they matched.

“I was just thinking, ‘Wow. This is amazing,’” he said. “I was in total shock.”

Johnson arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $300,272.

He said he will use the winnings to buy a car and a house.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.