Head-on crash in North Carolina kills woman in van

JEFFERSON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a woman was killed in a head-on collision involving a Jeep and a kayak rental company van. ]

WSOC reports troopers were called to the scene of an accident on N.C. Highway 16 on Monday.

According to the patrol, the Jeep was headed north when the driver crossed the center line and hit the van from a canoe rental company in Jefferson.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital. The patrol said 49-year-old Lori Richelle Myers of Terrell died at the scene.

Troopers said she was wearing her seatbelt.

