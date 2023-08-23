NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NFL player Caleb Farley and more than a hundred people through the Catawba County community gathered Tuesday evening in Newton to memorialize his father, Robert Farley.

Robert was killed in a Mooresville home explosion reported just before midnight on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

“My father was a stand-up guy,” Caleb told us. “He raised me to be a stand-up guy.”

Listening to the pain in @Titans Caleb Farley's voice was heartbreaking, but I was amazed to see how this man shook hands, and comforted every single person who showed up to honor his father this evening. "He raised me to be a stand up guy.” @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/lQCSLjH0DZ — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) August 23, 2023

They did so outside a place that meant the world to Robert, Caleb, and their entire family, Superior Barber Styling Center. Located on East D Street, the barbershop has been in the family since Robert and his brother bought it in 1999.

“I grew up in this barbershop since I was a little kid,” he said, fighting through tears outside the shop. “Since I was a little kid.”

It’s also where Caleb, once the quarterback for Maiden High School, essentially grew up. The death of Robert hit his home community just a few years after the passing of his wife, Robin, in 2018 to cancer.

“I’ve had a pretty wild past five years, six years. I’m a fighter, though,” Caleb said. “I just lean on my faith. That’s all I can do. That’s all I got.”

DEADLY HOME EXPLOSION: Aerial footage of land where the multi-million dollar Lake Norman home owned by #NFL player Caleb Farley exploded overnight.



LATEST: https://t.co/5CBghHx3WB pic.twitter.com/Ah2hIA4h7J — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) August 22, 2023

Caleb told Queen City News the support shown to him and his family is a true testament to his parents’ impact on those around them.

“I’m thankful my parents were well-respected in my community,” he explained. “They were very loved. God-fearing men and women. You know that it’s always a plus to have positive role models to raise me.”