CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was shot and injured in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Berewick Town Center Drive in the Steele Creek neighborhood.

A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

Witnesses told Queen City News that two men were fighting in an SUV in the parking lot when they exited the vehicle. One of them reportedly had a gun and shot the other.

New video shared with Queen City News shows the intense moments following the shooting in the parking lot and several witnesses screaming for the violence to stop.

A Charlotte firefighter is seen in the video pulling an injured person away to safety.

According to the Charlotte Fire Dept., the firefighter, identified as Michael Cunningham, had just gone grocery shopping to prepare lunch for his fellow crew members when he witnessed the shooting and called 911.

Cunningham was able to pull the victim to safety and give emergency medical care before additional personnel arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

“We are extremely proud of firefighter Cunningham for answering the call to serve and for his heroic act,” Charlotte Fire said.

Witnesses told QCN they saw the suspect get taken into custody near the scene of the shooting.