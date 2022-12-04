(Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCN) — As over 30,000 Moore County residents are still without power on Sunday, Harris Teeter will distribute free bags of ice to the community members affected by the power outage.

Community members will receive two 10-pound bags of ice for each household.

The distribution start times and locations are:

12:30 p.m.– PineCroft Harris Teeter at 305 Ivey Lane in Pinehurst

1:30 p.m.– Mill Creek Village Harris Teeter at 400 Mill Creek Road in Carthage

2:30 p.m.– Center Park Plaza Harris Teeter at 11109 US 15-501 Highway in Aberdeen

Anyone without power can report power outages here.