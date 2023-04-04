RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Harlem Globetrotters will visit Raleigh on Tuesday to help campers with Raleigh Parks sharpen their basketball skills.

‘Hot Rod’ De La Rosa and ‘Scooter’ Christensen are holding a two-hour basketball clinic at the Lake Lynn Community Center for campers.

While helping children hone their basketball skills, the event will also allow the Globetrotters to partner with Goodwill “in tribute to the rich cultural history that weaves through the Globetrotters’ story.”

This Globetrotters event in Raleigh is one of many stops players are making in their year-long tour across the country and abroad, a news release said.

“Children seeing them in action will find themselves sharing space with real-life superheroes, whose honor and conviction match their skills both on and off the court,” the release said. “Emphasizing social involvement, wellness of mind, body, and spirit, and the power of laughter, the Globetrotters are giving a new generation of fans the gift of smiles on their faces and hope in their hearts.”

The Harlem Globetrotters have brought their talents to 124 countries across six continents since 1926. This event is closed to the public and for campers with Raleigh Parks only.