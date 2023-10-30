(WGHP) — Whether you’re dressed to the nines or you just tossed a sheet over your head, we want to see what YOU are dressing up as for Halloween 2023.

If you or your family is getting dressed up for the occasion, submit a photo to the photo gallery below. Your photo may appear on TV!

Please keep in mind that our digital team reviews all submissions so there may be a delay before your photo appears in the gallery. Thank you for your patience.

You can also check out last year’s amazing costumes here.

The gallery may take a moment to load.