MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Surf’s up!

This Friday at 9 pm on the Food Network, Guy Fieri will be showcasing a family reunion event while also highlighting the beaches and places to eat in the Crystal Coast area of Eastern North Carolina. Citizen Pictures, a broadcasting and media production company that works with Fieri and The Food Network, posted the news on its Facebook page.

This reunion with the popular “Mayor of Flavor Town” and his relatives takes place on the Crystal Coast, where Fieri spent time in his youth. The special is also 10 years after the first award-winning Guy Fieri family reunion special, which took place on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

“It’s the 10-year anniversary of Guy Fieri’s last big family reunion — and the gang’s back together in beachside North Carolina for more food, family and fun. They’re diving into off-the-charts meals like an Italian feast, a blue crab boil with all the fixin’s, prime rib and lobster, real deal barbecue and an over-the-top candy apple experience. Plus, there’s fried shrimp and special hush puppies at a legendary seafood spot Guy remembers as a kid. Add in trips down memory lane and family games for the reunion of a lifetime.”

Fieri has been busy recording segments for his “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” show. He was in the Carteret County area in August and had shows that featured Shepard Barbecue in Emerald Isle, Amos Mosquito’s Restaurant & Bar in Atlantic Beach and Floyd’s 1921 and Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Morehead City.

There are a few other restaurants from the Crystal Coast that are expected to be featured in Friday’s special.