WALLACE, N.C. (WNCN) — Gunshots were fired at a North Carolina high school football game on Friday night for the second time in two weeks.

On Friday night, a fight broke out at Legion Stadium in Wallace in Duplin County, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.

No one was injured in the shooting, but it comes just two weeks after a person was wounded in a shooting at Dudley High School in Greensboro.

That shooting on Oct. 14, happened after the football game had ended, according to WGHP.

In Friday night’s incident, a fight “erupted between spectators” of the game. One person was arrested in the fight, deputies said.

The stadium was cleared out after shots were fired area of the Wallace-Rose Hill stands, WNCT reported. No one was injured.

“The shooter is not in custody at this time but law enforcement is confident that the responsible person or persons will be appropriately identified and charged,” Duplin County deputies said in a news release.

James Kenan led Wallace-Rose Hill 31-28 with 25 seconds left going into Saturday’s finish, according to WNCT.

The final seconds of the game were played Saturday and no spectators were allowed.

The two teams picked things up with Wallace-Rose Hill hitting its field goal to take the game to overtime. The Bulldogs got a touchdown from Irving Brown then an interception by Xzavier Pearsall to seal a 38-31 win. Wallace-Rose Hill clinches second place in the conference with the win, WNCT reported.