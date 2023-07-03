RALEIGH, N.C. – Two men from the Piedmont Triad who each are serving multiple life sentences for murder and other crimes could earn parole.

The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced recently that they had opened formal investigations about whether William N. Townsend and Curtis C. Letterlough should be released under the state’s requirement to consider anyone convicted before Oct. 1, 1994, of felonies.

Curtis C. Letterlough (NC DOC)

William N. Townsend (NC DOC)

Townsend, 57, was given two life sentences on March 23, 1995, in Guilford County Superior Court for second-degree murder and first-degree arson. He also received a concurrent, 20-year term for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The crimes occurred on Sept. 16, 1994.

Letterlough, now 64, was convicted on Aug. 20, 1979, in Randolph County Superior Court and received a life sentence for second-degree murder and a life sentence for armed robbery, both on Feb. 25, 1979.

North Carolina abolished parole in cases involving murder and rape as of Oct. 1, 1994, and the commission is charged with considering parole for offenders who were sentenced under guidelines before that date.

In its note, the commission said it would be gathering information and talking to people who may support or oppose the paroles. Once a decision is made, the inmates will be notified within 10 days.

Townsend is being considered through the commission’s Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is a scholastic and vocational process that is completed and reviewed in a three-way agreement among the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

Meeting those requirements of that program can take years, and some inmates do fail to achieve all the academic and performance stipulations. The commission sometimes seeks public comment on whether that parole should be granted.

There is little information available about the crimes committed by either inmate outside of the Department of Adult Corrections’ offender file. Google searches for their names and charges returned no records, which is rare. That means that neither man entered an appeal that was considered by a court.

Based on the charges, Townsend appears to have been convicted for setting a fire in which someone died, and in March 1990, about four years earlier, he had received probation on a 6-month sentence – at 24 years old he was given credit as a “youthful offender” – for two counts of attempting to burn property in Guilford County.

The MAPP program

To be part of the MAPP program, an inmate must show a desire to improve through educational and training programs. There is a 3-year walk-up to release that, the MAPP website states, requires the inmate:

To be in medium or minimum custody.

Not to be subject to a detainer or pending court action that could result in further confinement.

To be infraction-free for a period of 90 days before being recommended.

If sentenced under the Fair Sentencing Act, to be eligible for 270-day parole or community-service parole.

The program also stipulates that “there should be a recognizable need on the part of the inmate for involvement in the MAPP program and the inmate should express a desire to participate in improving educational achievements, learning skills, personal growth programs and modifying specific behavior.”

Townsend, currently housed at Southern Correctional Institution in Troy, has three reported infractions, and none since 2000. All three were for substance possession, and the one on March 3, 2000, landed him that 8-month felony conviction.

By comparison, Letterlough, currently housed at Maury Correctional Institution in Hookerton, has 94 reported infractions, but none since 2014. Most were for disobeying an order, profanity or threats.

