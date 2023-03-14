CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A ground stop was issued and only one runway was open at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning after a plane leaked fuel, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, March 14, after a plane leaked fuel on 36C on a departure and then made an emergency landing on 36L and spilled more fuel there.

The plane belonged to Delta, according to the CLT Airport.

Fifty-seven flights were delayed including 39 arrival delays as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

No estimated time was given for when all runways were expected to be reopened, however, airport officials have since said operations have returned to normal and released the following statement:

“The aircraft returned to the field, landed safely, and taxied to the gate under its own owner. Portions of the airfield were closed to conduct necessary inspections and have since reopened.”

The ground stop was issued at 9:39 a.m.

Delta confirmed 60 people were onboard and released the following statement.

We apologize to our customers on Delta flight 2481 from Charlotte to Detroit that returned to Charlotte shortly after departure following a reported aircraft fuel system issue. The aircraft landed and taxied to the gate under its own power, where it will undergo inspection. Customers are being reaccommodated on alternate flights out of Charlotte to most quickly get everyone to their respective destinations. Safety, as always, remains Delta’s top priority.