RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Greta Van Fleet will be postponing three upcoming shows after the band’s lead vocalist Josh Kiszka suffered a ruptured eardrum.

On Monday, the band posted to Facebook that they would be rescheduling their Oct. 18 show in Raleigh, North Carolina; Oct. 19 show in Greenville, South Carolina; and Oct. 21 show in Jacksonville, Florida. The band’s show in Estero, Florida, on Oct. 22 and following performances have not been rescheduled as of Monday.

“During our last show in Bangor, I ruptured an eardrum and upon further evaluation I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated,” the singer wrote in the announcement. “I’m working closely with my team to ensure I get proper rest in order to finish out the year strong.”

The band says they are working to reschedule the shows and will announce new dates as soon as possible. Any ticket holders who would like to attend the rescheduled shows are asked to hold onto their tickets. Any ticket holders who would like a refund will be able to request a refund from the point of purchase once the new dates are announced.

“I’m gutted to have to do this and I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the love and support you give us every night,” Kiszka said. “It’s devastating me to make this announcement, but know it’s imperative in order to keep performing. Thank you for sticking by us through thick and thin and I look forward to seeing all of your lovely faces soon. Love, Josh”

Greta Van Fleet is a rock band composed of three brothers—Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka—as well as drummer Danny Wagner. The band has had two albums make it to the Top 10 hits of the Billboard 200: “Anthem of the Peaceful Army” in 2018 and “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” in 2021.