GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro has confirmed that a zoning request for a proposed development on Friendly Avenue has been withdrawn.

The developer, CZS Development Company, LLC, aimed to construct “high-density luxury townhomes” along the 4000 block of West Friendly Avenue.

However, the project faced overwhelming opposition from local residents, who expressed concerns about safety, affordability and compatibility with the neighborhood.

“People chose to move into this neighborhood because they were seeking single-family homes that provide more space and privacy,” said Andrew Aronson, a neighbor.

“It’s their land, and I understand that, but it’s just not fitting with the neighborhood,” said Leslie Mackler, another resident.

The development site encompasses three tracts of land totaling roughly 4 acres. CZS sought rezoning approval in order to create a “luxury townhome community” comprising thirteen multi-unit townhomes. Each would have had two accomodating units.

“Turning it into something where you’re going in, and you’re putting in 26 homes where there used to be three? That’s going to have a ripple effect,” said Art Close, a neighbor.

Traffic congestion and safety also emerged as major issues of contention. Community members have expressed concern that the development may divert increased traffic to residential areas on Kemp Road.

Additionally, residents worried about potential safety risks associated with the anticipated increase in congestion and reduced visibility along Friendly Avenue.

Despite the diverse range of concerns raised by residents, there is a unified belief that the proposed project is fundamentally wrong for their community.

It seems like this project is solely driven by profit motives without any genuine consideration for the well-being of our neighborhood,” Aronson said.

Initially, the issues were going to be discussed at an Aug. 21 Zoning Board meeting where the rezoning application for the site would have been presented. However, since the proposal has been withdrawn, the discussion is no longer necessary.

An organizer with the group who opposes the rezoning says that while this is a small victory; the battle on Friendly Avenue is far from over as the developer could submit a different request in the future.